Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Coming along well after setback
Strickland (lat) played catch prior to Friday's game and the session reportedly went very well, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Strickland resumed throwing this past week after pausing his program due to fluid buildup in his lat. The veteran reliever eventually underwent a draining procedure that alleviated his discomfort, and he's now been able to play catch again without setbacks. Strickland is likely to continue ramping his throwing up over the next several days in an attempt to make a return at some point in July.
