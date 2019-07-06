Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Completes another bullpen session
Strickland (lat) felt "awesome" after throwing a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Strickland did light throwing off the mound throughout the week in advance of Saturday's more aggressive session. The 30-year-old is set to take a few days off for the All-Star break before throwing another bullpen session while he continues building up his arm strength.
More News
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Tolerates increase in activity•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Throws off mound•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Throwing at over 120 feet•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Coming along well after setback•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Throwing to resume Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...