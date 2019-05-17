Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Continues throwing regimen
Strickland (lat) played catch again Wednesday and will repeat the process Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The veteran reliever remains on an every-other-day throwing program for the time being. Strickland will likely progress to bullpen sessions as the next step in his recovery if he continues to get through his current exercise without setbacks.
