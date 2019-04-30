Strickland (lat) was examined by doctors over the weekend and tested out at full strength, Lauren Smith of The News Tribune reports.

The news is certainly encouraging, but it's just one of several benchmarks to go for Strickland. The veteran reliever has yet to even resume throwing, so a mid-June return still appears to be the most accurate timetable for activation. Strickland will likely progress to playing catch at the next step in his rehabilitation.