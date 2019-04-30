Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Encouraging medical test
Strickland (lat) was examined by doctors over the weekend and tested out at full strength, Lauren Smith of The News Tribune reports.
The news is certainly encouraging, but it's just one of several benchmarks to go for Strickland. The veteran reliever has yet to even resume throwing, so a mid-June return still appears to be the most accurate timetable for activation. Strickland will likely progress to playing catch at the next step in his rehabilitation.
More News
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: MRI reveals Grade 2 strain•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Lands on injured list•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Needs MRI for shoulder•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Blown save•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Slams door again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start