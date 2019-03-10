Manager Scott Servais said Sunday that Strickland hasn't pitched in a week due to lower back tightness, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The issue apparently cropped up last Sunday when Strickland allowed two runs on three hits over one inning against the Diamondbacks. Servais downplayed the injury and indicated the 30-year-old is expected to return to the mound within a few days.

