Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Facing hitters Wednesday
Strickland (back) is scheduled to pitch in an intrasquad game Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Strickland's availability to pitch indicates that he experiences no setbacks during his bullpen session Tuesday. Assuming Wednesday's activity goes well, Strickland should be ready to go for the Mariners' season opener March 20 against the Athletics in Tokyo.
