Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Impresses in latest catch session
Strickland (lat) impressed manager Scott Servais with his throwing session Friday, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.
Servais remarked that the veteran reliever performed "as if he had no issues at all" during a session in which he threw at a distance of 100 to 110 feet. If he gets through the weekend without setbacks, Strickland could begin throwing bullpen sessions next week.
More News
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: More progress during road trip•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Continues throwing regimen•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Plays catch for first time•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: To resume throwing Monday•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Encouraging medical test•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Moved to 60-day IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...