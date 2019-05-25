Strickland (lat) impressed manager Scott Servais with his throwing session Friday, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.

Servais remarked that the veteran reliever performed "as if he had no issues at all" during a session in which he threw at a distance of 100 to 110 feet. If he gets through the weekend without setbacks, Strickland could begin throwing bullpen sessions next week.

