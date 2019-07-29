Strickland, activated from the 60-day injured list earlier in the day, fired a perfect eighth inning in an extra-inning win over the Tigers on Sunday. He did not record a strikeout or issue a walk.

Strickland's long-awaited return could hardly have gone better, as the right-hander needed just nine pitches to notch his three outs. The veteran had last been on a big-league hill back on March 29 against the Red Sox, so he presumably has no shortage of rust to knock off. However, after a few outings to get back into the swing of things, it's expected Strickland will gradually return to ninth-inning work in a closer timeshare, at minimum, with Roenis Elias.