Strickland has a right lat strain and was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Strickland was forced to exit Friday's game after blowing the save as he experienced tightness around the back of his throwing shoulder. The 30-year-old is heading for an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, which should help provide a timetable for his return. In the meantime, Matt Festa and Cory Gearrin figure to be in the running for save opportunities as the Mariners are likely to utilize a committee approach.