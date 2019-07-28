The Mariners activated Strickland (lat) from the 60-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Strickland will rejoin the big club for the first time since late March after recovering from a Grade 2 lat strain. Before getting hurt, Strickland had served as Seattle's closer, notching three saves in four chances. Due to his lengthy layoff, Strickland will likely be eased back into Seattle's late-inning mix, but he should have a good chance of eventually unseating Roenis Elias as the team's primary closer. Elias has converted 13 saves in 15 chances on the season but owns an underwhelming 4.60 ERA (4.77 FIP) and 1.27 WHIP across 45 innings, affording him little job security.