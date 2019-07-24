Mariners' Hunter Strickland: May return next week
Strickland (lat) is expected to be activated off the 10-day injured list during the Mariners' upcoming road trip, which begins June 30 in Texas, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Strickland began a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Tacoma and delivered a scoreless inning while reaching 98 mph with his fastball. According to Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle, the 30-year-old is scheduled to pitch again Tuesday and make one additional rehab outing before rejoining the Mariners next week.
