Strickland (lat) is with the team on the current road trip and participated in an aggressive throwing session on flat ground Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever continues to work out with trainers daily and is progressing well by all accounts. Strickland is scheduled to throw again Thursday and could begin participating in consecutive sessions as early as Sunday. Strickland will eventually progress to bullpen sessions and live batting practice before eventually embarking on a rehab assignment.