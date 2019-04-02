Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Moved to 60-day IL
Strickland (lat) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Strickland remains without a timeline for a return after suffering a Grade 2 lat strain at the end of March, so Seattle has elected to bump him to the 60-day IL to make room for Connor Sadzeck on the 40-man roster.
More News
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: MRI reveals Grade 2 strain•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Lands on injured list•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Needs MRI for shoulder•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Blown save•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Slams door again•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Clean save, two strikeouts•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...