Strickland said that he experienced tightness in the back of his throwing shoulder during Friday's 7-6 loss to the Red Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He's expected to receive an MRI at some point during the weekend.

Strickland had rewarded fantasy managers with a pair of saves in his first two appearances of the season, but he couldn't seal the deal Friday while entering the ninth inning staked to a 6-4 lead. The right-hander ran into trouble right away, surrendering a leadoff double, throwing a wild pitch and then hitting the next batter he faced before he an athletic trainer visited him on the mound. Strickland was able to stay in the game and recorded an out, but then gave up a go-ahead three-run home run to Mitch Moreland to blow the save. The MRI should provide more clarity on the extent of Strickland's injury, but even if the scans reveal nothing overly concerning, it wouldn't be surprising if he was placed on the 10-day injured list. If that's the case, the Mariners would likely take a committee approach at closer, with Matt Festa and Cory Gearrin among the top candidates to pick up saves.