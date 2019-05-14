Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Plays catch for first time
Strickland (lat) played catch Monday for the first time since his injury, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The reliever's session apparently went well, and he projects to repeat the exercise every other day at approximately a 60-foot distance for the time being. Strickland still projects for a mid-season return, although that will naturally be largely dependent on him getting through the rest of his recovery without setbacks.
