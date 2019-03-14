Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Ready for season-opening series
Strickland (back) threw well in Wednesday's intrasquad game and will be available to pitch in the season-opening series against the Athletics in Japan, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Strickland hasn't seen Cactus League action since March 3 due to back soreness, but Wednesday's showing was sufficient for manager Scott Servais to confirm the projected closer's availability for the start of the regular season. Strickland is slated to tune up for that first series by pitching in one of the exhibition games Seattle will play against the Yomiuri Giants on March 17 and 18.
More News
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Facing hitters Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Throws strong bullpen session•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Throws on flat ground•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Experiencing back tightness•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Rocky outing Sunday•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Agrees to deal with Mariners•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...
-
Ranking best fantasy baseball team names
From 'Acuna Moncada' to 'Last Man Stanton,' this list is something to behold
-
Fantasy baseball bounce-back candidates
SportsLine data scientist John Bollman has revealed 10 2019 Fantasy baseball bounce-back c...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash (besides Vlad)
Midseason call-ups have gone a long way to securing Fantasy championships in recent seasons,...