Strickland (back) threw well in Wednesday's intrasquad game and will be available to pitch in the season-opening series against the Athletics in Japan, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Strickland hasn't seen Cactus League action since March 3 due to back soreness, but Wednesday's showing was sufficient for manager Scott Servais to confirm the projected closer's availability for the start of the regular season. Strickland is slated to tune up for that first series by pitching in one of the exhibition games Seattle will play against the Yomiuri Giants on March 17 and 18.