Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Rocky outing Sunday
Strickland allowed two earned runs on three hits over one inning in the Mariners' 7-3 Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Strickland's first earned runs of the spring came on three straight two-out doubles after the projected closer had disposed of Domingo Leyba and Andrew Aplin to open the fifth inning. The 30-year-old right-hander notched 14 saves for the Giants in 2018 despite a self-inflicted broken hand in June, and he's in line to handle ninth-inning duties in 2019 in the wake of Edwin Diaz's offseason trade to the Mets.
More News
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Agrees to deal with Mariners•
-
Hunter Strickland: Heads to free agency•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Nabs one-out save•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Activated from 60-day DL•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Will be setup man upon return•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Slated to pitch consecutive days•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...