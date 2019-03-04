Strickland allowed two earned runs on three hits over one inning in the Mariners' 7-3 Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Strickland's first earned runs of the spring came on three straight two-out doubles after the projected closer had disposed of Domingo Leyba and Andrew Aplin to open the fifth inning. The 30-year-old right-hander notched 14 saves for the Giants in 2018 despite a self-inflicted broken hand in June, and he's in line to handle ninth-inning duties in 2019 in the wake of Edwin Diaz's offseason trade to the Mets.