Strickland (lat) threw a successful bullpen session prior to Saturday's game against the Angels, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports. "Outstanding," said manager Scott Servais. "Looked really, really good. I went down and watched it myself. He threw 25 pitches, no reservations, did not hold back at all. The ball was coming out hot, and the breaking ball was really good as well."

The veteran reliever appears to finally be over the hump in his recovery, and as previously reported, he'll now progress to throwing live batting practice. That session will unfold at Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, and if all goes well, it's likely Strickland sticks around with the Rainiers for a rehab assignment of to-be-determined duration.