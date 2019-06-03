Strickland (lat) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session prior to Sunday's game and emerged without setbacks, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

It was another positive step for Strickland, who was throwing off a mound for the first time since his injury originally occurred in late March. The veteran remains on target for a mid-June return at this point, with a short rehab assignment very likely in order prior to activation.

