Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Successful bullpen session
Strickland (lat) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session prior to Sunday's game and emerged without setbacks, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
It was another positive step for Strickland, who was throwing off a mound for the first time since his injury originally occurred in late March. The veteran remains on target for a mid-June return at this point, with a short rehab assignment very likely in order prior to activation.
More News
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Cleared for mound work•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: At full strength off flat ground•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Impresses in throwing session•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: More progress during road trip•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Continues throwing regimen•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Plays catch for first time•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal