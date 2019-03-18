Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Successful in return to game action
Strickland (back) worked an inning in a 6-4 exhibition win over the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday night and had his fastball in the mid-to-high 90s, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners' projected closer made good on his proclamation that he was ready to go for the regular season by hitting 96 mph on the gun during his one frame. Strickland fired a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed a bloop double and recorded a pair of strikeouts. The veteran received effusive praise from manager Scott Servais, who noted how Strickland didn't seem to have any rust after last having pitched March 3. "Hunter threw the ball great today," Servais said. "He had a lot of life on the fastball, his breaking pitch has been outstanding. He's been executing pitches all spring, riding the ball up in the zone deep in counts. It's great to see."
