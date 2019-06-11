Strickland (lat) felt some soreness during a live batting practice session Sunday and will pause his throwing program for at least a few days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Strickland has been out since the end of March with a lat strain. He'd appeared to be close to a rehab assignment, but that plan will be put on hold for now. The severity of the setback is not yet clear.

