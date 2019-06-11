Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Suffers setback
Strickland (lat) felt some soreness during a live batting practice session Sunday and will pause his throwing program for at least a few days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Strickland has been out since the end of March with a lat strain. He'd appeared to be close to a rehab assignment, but that plan will be put on hold for now. The severity of the setback is not yet clear.
More News
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Tosses successful bullpen•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Another bullpen on tap•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Successful bullpen session•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Cleared for mound work•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: At full strength off flat ground•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Monday waivers, winners & losers
Yordan Alvarez has all the waiver-wire buzz, but most Fantasy players missed out on that rush....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...