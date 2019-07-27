Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Targeting weekend activation
Strickland (lat) struck out two across a perfect inning Thursday night at Triple-A Tacoma, and if he passes his medical exam Friday, he's expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list sometime over the weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Strickland suffered a Grade 2 lat strain near the end of March, and he's been on the shelf since. He began a rehab assignment July 19 with Triple-A Tacoma, and after making three appearances, he's on the verge of a return. Strickland's activation would be a welcome sight for Seattle's bullpen.
