Strickland (lat) has been playing catch almost every day in Seattle, and manager Scott Servais stated Sunday the reliever is throwing at "120-to-130 feet", Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Strickland took Sunday off after putting in plenty of work this past week, and he's encouragingly remained free of setbacks throughout that span. The right-hander is likely getting very close to a bullpen session, a step he'd already exceeded in early June before suffering a setback.