Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Throwing live batting practice
Strickland (lat) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Strickland completed a bullpen session Saturday with no restrictions and may head to the minors for a rehab assignment if all goes well Wednesday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late March with the Grade 2 right lat strain and figures to require multiple outings in the minors given the length of his absence.
