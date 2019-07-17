Strickland (lat) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Wednesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Strickland completed a bullpen session Saturday with no restrictions and may head to the minors for a rehab assignment if all goes well Wednesday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late March with the Grade 2 right lat strain and figures to require multiple outings in the minors given the length of his absence.

