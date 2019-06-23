Strickland (lat), who was initially slated to resume throwing Friday, will instead play catch Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

There wasn't any reported setback with Strickland, so the Mariners likely just wanted to give the veteran a couple of extra days of rest before he picked up a baseball again. Strickland continues to aim for a return at some point prior to the All-Star break, with a multi-appearance minor-league rehab assignment very likely in the cards for him prior to activation.