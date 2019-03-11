Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Throws on flat ground
Strickland (back) threw on flat ground Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Strickland has been held back by lower-back tightness for over a week. With the Mariners opening their season early against the Athletics in Japan on March 20, time is getting short for him to return, but the team is hopeful he can pitch in a game before their trip starts.
