Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Throws strong bullpen session
Strickland (back) threw a bullpen session at the team's Peoria Complex on Tuesday and remains on track to be available for Opening Day, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "Strickland looked good, throwing free and easy," manager Scott Servais said. "He might get back tomorrow and pitch in the intrasquad game, where we can control the pitches. But he looked really good today. That's a big step."
It was another step in the right direction for Strickland, who'd also thrown off flat ground Monday. Strickland's sore back has sidelined him for the past eight days, but assuming he doesn't experience any residual effects from Tuesday's workload, he appears set to be available for the team's first regular-season game on March 20 against the Athletics in Japan. Prior to that, Strickland is slated to throw in one of the exhibition games the Mariners will play versus the Yomiuri Giants as a final tune-up.
More News
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Throws on flat ground•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Experiencing back tightness•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Rocky outing Sunday•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Agrees to deal with Mariners•
-
Hunter Strickland: Heads to free agency•
-
Giants' Hunter Strickland: Nabs one-out save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
What can pitching projections tell us?
Aaron Sauceda digs into the numbers to show how much we can learn from last year's numbers,...
-
Late-round cost, first-round potential
Finding value in the late rounds is the best way to ensure you're going to build the best team...
-
10-team AL-only Roto mock
Heath Cummings experiments with starting pitcher-pitcher and discusses the advantages and...
-
Breakouts: Three picks to consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings, and Scott White give some of their favorite breakout picks for...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...