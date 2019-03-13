Strickland (back) threw a bullpen session at the team's Peoria Complex on Tuesday and remains on track to be available for Opening Day, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "Strickland looked good, throwing free and easy," manager Scott Servais said. "He might get back tomorrow and pitch in the intrasquad game, where we can control the pitches. But he looked really good today. That's a big step."

It was another step in the right direction for Strickland, who'd also thrown off flat ground Monday. Strickland's sore back has sidelined him for the past eight days, but assuming he doesn't experience any residual effects from Tuesday's workload, he appears set to be available for the team's first regular-season game on March 20 against the Athletics in Japan. Prior to that, Strickland is slated to throw in one of the exhibition games the Mariners will play versus the Yomiuri Giants as a final tune-up.