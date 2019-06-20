Strickland (lat) is likely to resume some light throwing Friday after suffering a setback last weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I won't have to go back to square one, because the strength and everything is still there, they're just hoping that pulling this fluid will get me over that hump and stop putting pressure on that tendon," Strickland said. "It's a process. I started throwing BP and felt it. I wasn't ready yet."

The fluid drain Strickland alludes to occurred earlier this week after the veteran reliever felt some soreness during a live batting practice Sunday. Strickland had a second platelet-rich plasma injection this week to promote the healing process, and the scheduled restart of his throwing program should reveal whether it's having its desired effect.