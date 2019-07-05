Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Tolerates increase in activity well
Strickland (lat) reported no issues Thursday stemming from his light bullpen session Wednesday and remains on track for a more aggressive regimen Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Strickland got a bit of a jump on his mound work with his session Wednesday, and it ultimately appears to have served as a good litmus test for his readiness to throw a longer and more aggressive session Saturday. The veteran right-hander is beginning to gain some momentum in his recovery after originally suffering his injury March 29 against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Throws off mound•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Throwing at over 120 feet•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Coming along well after setback•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Throwing to resume Monday•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: To resume throwing within days•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...