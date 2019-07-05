Strickland (lat) reported no issues Thursday stemming from his light bullpen session Wednesday and remains on track for a more aggressive regimen Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Strickland got a bit of a jump on his mound work with his session Wednesday, and it ultimately appears to have served as a good litmus test for his readiness to throw a longer and more aggressive session Saturday. The veteran right-hander is beginning to gain some momentum in his recovery after originally suffering his injury March 29 against the Red Sox.