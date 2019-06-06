Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Tosses successful bullpen
Strickland (lat) threw a bullpen session Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Everything went well, clearing the way for Strickland to face hitters over the weekend for the first time since landing on the injured list at the end of March. Assuming the right-hander gets through Sunday's live BP session with no issues, he'll be cleared to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma sometime next week. Seeing as Strickland has been sidelined for most of the season with a Grade 2 lat strain, he'll likely need to make multiple rehab appearances before rejoining the Mariners.
More News
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Another bullpen on tap•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Successful bullpen session•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Cleared for mound work•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: At full strength off flat ground•
-
Mariners' Hunter Strickland: Impresses in throwing session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...