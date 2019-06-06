Strickland (lat) threw a bullpen session Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Everything went well, clearing the way for Strickland to face hitters over the weekend for the first time since landing on the injured list at the end of March. Assuming the right-hander gets through Sunday's live BP session with no issues, he'll be cleared to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma sometime next week. Seeing as Strickland has been sidelined for most of the season with a Grade 2 lat strain, he'll likely need to make multiple rehab appearances before rejoining the Mariners.

