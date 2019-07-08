Strickland (lat) is scheduled to join the Mariners on their five-game road trip that begins Friday and will throw a bullpen and live-batting practice during that time, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Strickland received the green light to travel with Seattle after completing a 20-pitch bullpen session without incident over the weekend. He'll see how his strained right lat muscle holds up during two additional throwing sessions within the next 10 days before the Mariners potentially map out a minor-league rehab assignment for him. Strickland, who has been on the shelf since late March, could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list by the end of July.