Strickland (lat) worked a scoreless inning while walking one in a rehab outing with Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.

Mike Curto, Tacoma's broadcaster, reported that Strickland hit 97 and 98 mph with his fastball. That's a good sign that Strickland is healthy and nearing a return to the big-league club. The appearance was his first live action since March 29, so he may still be a few outings away from factoring into Seattle's bullpen. However, once he does, he could be in consideration for save opportunities.

