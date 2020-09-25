site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Ian Hamilton: Claimed by Seattle
RotoWire Staff
Sep 25, 2020
Hamilton was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Friday.
Hamilton got into four games for the White Sox this season, allowing two runs while posting a 4:5 K:BB. Whether or not he has time to make one more appearance for his new team before the end of the year remains to be seen.
