McKinney signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

McKinney spent the past five years in the Cardinals' organization, but he was released over the summer after producing a 5.17 ERA with Double-A Springfield. He then went to an independent league, where he posted a 3.19 ERA and an 11.2 K/9 in 53.2 innings of work. The southpaw figures to provide organizational pitching depth for the Mariners.

Our Latest Stories