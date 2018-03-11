The Mariners reassigned Miller to their minor-league camp Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Miller looks bound to open the campaign at Triple-A Tacoma after finishing the 2017 campaign at the highest level of the minors and slashing .268/.297/.315 over 177 plate appearances. The 26-year-old profiles as a fourth or fifth outfielder in the majors, given his paucity of power.