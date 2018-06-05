Mariners' Ian Miller: Enjoying solid Triple-A season
Miller is slashing .294/.376/.341 with five extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple, one home run) and 23 RBI over 199 plate appearances at Triple-A Tacoma.
The outfielder has bumped up all three components of his slash line over those of last season, his first with the Rainiers. The speedy Miller has also swiped 14 bases along the way, and he's encouragingly upped his walk rate to a career-best 10.6 percent. The one conundrum for Miller with respect to a potential ascension is that the outfield remains relatively well-stocked at the big-league level, and his dearth of power projects as an additional cap on his overall upside.
