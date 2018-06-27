Mariners' Ian Miller: On temporary inactive list
Miller was placed on the temporary inactive list Wednesday, Josh Kirshenbaum of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The Rainiers didn't announce a reason as to why Miller was put on the inactive list but it's expected that he will be away from the club for a few days while dealing with a personal matter. Over 67 games for Triple-A Tacoma this season, Miller is slashing .290/.370/.353 with 28 RBI and 19 stolen bases.
