Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Back in lineup
Suzuki (calf) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Suzuki has been battling a calf issue since mid-March but appears to be ready to go for Opening Day. He's expected to be the Mariners' primary left fielder until Ben Gamel returns from the disabled list. Little remains of the speed which once made him a lock for 30 or more steals per season, leaving him with little to offer fantasy owners other than a mediocre batting average.
