Suzuki (calf) was able to work out Friday and could be back in action by Sunday or Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki has reportedly made good progress since exiting Wednesday's game against the Giants after only a half-inning. His departure had been termed precautionary at the time, and his potentially quick return to action seems to bear that out.

