Suzuki (head) is "doing well" and could potentially play against the Cubs on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki was forced to leave Friday's game after getting plunked in the head by a pitch but appeared to be in good spirits in the clubhouse after the game. He was evaluated by team doctors immediately following his removal, and will be once again Saturday, in order to determine his availability for this weekend. All things considered, it looks like the 44-year-old escaped this incident without too much damage.