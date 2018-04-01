Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Indians.

The ageless wonder has gone 0-for-2 in his season debut Thursday while returning from a calf injury, but he looked much more like himself in Saturday's defeat. In addition to his pair of singles -- one of the infield variety -- Suzuki also made a jaw-dropping leaping catch in left field on a blast off the bat of Jose Ramirez in the third. His age is likely to limit his playing time to an extent this season, but Saturday's effort substantiated that he's still able to bring plenty to the table at age 44.