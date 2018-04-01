Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Excels with both bat and glove Saturday
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Indians.
The ageless wonder has gone 0-for-2 in his season debut Thursday while returning from a calf injury, but he looked much more like himself in Saturday's defeat. In addition to his pair of singles -- one of the infield variety -- Suzuki also made a jaw-dropping leaping catch in left field on a blast off the bat of Jose Ramirez in the third. His age is likely to limit his playing time to an extent this season, but Saturday's effort substantiated that he's still able to bring plenty to the table at age 44.
More News
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Good to go for Opening Day•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Still not 100 percent•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Back in lineup•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Set to play minors game Monday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Calf injury primary concern•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...