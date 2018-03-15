Suzuki exited Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants with right calf tightness, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Suzuki was scheduled to bat leadoff Wednesday, but he apparently tweaked his calf while playing the field in the top half of the first inning, prompting the Mariners to replace him with John Andreoli before his first at-bat. The severity of the injury remains unclear at this point, but more should be known once he's further evaluated in the coming days. In the meantime, consider Suzuki day-to-day.