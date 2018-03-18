Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Expected back Wednesday
The Mariners are hopeful that Suzuki (calf) will rejoin their Cactus League lineup Wednesday against the Brewers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Suzuki is scheduled to appear in a minor-league game Sunday while he tends to the sore right calf, though he'll be limited to hitting and won't run the bases. The Mariners are optimistic that a few more days off his feet will be all Suzuki needs to get over the injury.
More News
