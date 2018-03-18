The Mariners are hopeful that Suzuki (calf) will rejoin their Cactus League lineup Wednesday against the Brewers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki is scheduled to appear in a minor-league game Sunday while he tends to the sore right calf, though he'll be limited to hitting and won't run the bases. The Mariners are optimistic that a few more days off his feet will be all Suzuki needs to get over the injury.