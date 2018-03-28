Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Good to go for Opening Day
Suzuki (calf) will start and hit ninth Thursday against the Indians, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Suzuki's calf felt fine following a workout Wednesday, clearing the way for him to pick up the Opening Day start. The 44-year-old is expected to be the Mariners' primary option in left field until Ben Gamel (oblique) is healthy, though his days as a viable fantasy asset appear to be behind him.
