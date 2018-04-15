Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Heads to bench Sunday
Suzuki is not in the lineup Sunday against the A's, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Suzuki will head to the bench after going a combined 1-for-7 in his past two starts. Guillermo Heredia takes over in left field, batting seventh.
