Suzuki will sign a one-year deal with the Mariners pending a physical, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

There was initially very little interest at the major-league level for Suzuki's services, but the Mariners decided to pounce after learning that Ben Gamel would miss 4-to-6 weeks due to an oblique injury. The 44-year-old outfielder logged a career-low 215 plate appearances last year with Miami, and it doesn't seem like he'll have a huge role in Seattle either despite the injury to Gamel. This is a major-league deal though, meaning that he should still get some chances for the Mariners this season even if he plays more of a supporting role all season.