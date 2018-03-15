Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Lifted as precaution
Manager Scott Servais said Suzuki (calf) was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League game as a precaution, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Servais added that he didn't believe the injury was serious. He mentioned there is simply a "heightened awareness" given all of the injuries the Mariners are already dealing with. Consider Suzuki day-to-day until he's further evaluated Thursday.
