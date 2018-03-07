Manager Scott Servais said that Suzuki will play as much as 4-to-5 times per week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Suzuki's playing time has dwindled each of the past two seasons in Miami, but it seems like he's considered the top option in left field until Ben Gamel (oblique) is ready to return to the lineup. The 44-year-old hit .291 as recently as 2016, so it's not like he's lost all life at the plate. His speed is greatly diminished at this point, so even with the lion's share of playing time in left field to start, it's tough to see Suzuki as much of a fantasy contributor anymore.