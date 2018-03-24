Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Not in lineup Saturday
Suzuki (head) is not in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the against the Cubs, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Suzuki, who was forced to leave Friday's spring game after being hit in the head by a pitch, has cleared all necessary concussion tests but remains sidelined for the time being. Manager Scott Servais is hopeful the veteran outfielder will be ready to go by Opening Day, but noted the team is prepared to turn to Guillermo Heredia should Suzuki be unable to play.
