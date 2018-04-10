Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Not starting Tuesday
Suzuki is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Suzuki is 5-for-22 so far this season, with no extra base hits or walks, giving him a .227/.227/.227 line. The 44-year-old has still managed to get into seven of Seattle's opening eight games, though he'll have to pick up his performance level if he's to keep playing regularly. Guillermo Heredia will play left field in his place Tuesday.
More News
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Sits out Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Excels with bat, glove Saturday•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Good to go for Opening Day•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Still not 100 percent•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Back in lineup•
-
Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki: Set to play minors game Monday•
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...