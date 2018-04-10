Suzuki is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Suzuki is 5-for-22 so far this season, with no extra base hits or walks, giving him a .227/.227/.227 line. The 44-year-old has still managed to get into seven of Seattle's opening eight games, though he'll have to pick up his performance level if he's to keep playing regularly. Guillermo Heredia will play left field in his place Tuesday.